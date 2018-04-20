Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a leading cloud computing platform that gives companies the means to expand and grow with a suite of functionalities covering database storage, content delivery, and more. As such, getting AWS-certified is a smart way to put yourself on the map of today's employers, and the Amazon Web Services Certification Training\ Bundle can get you started for $69.

Featuring more than 50 hours of training, this eight-course collection is loaded with instruction to help you better understand AWS and leverage its various tools. You'll start with an introduction to the essentials of cloud computing then move on to more nuanced training on other concepts, like designing AWS cloud implementations and database migration.

The Amazon Web Services Certification Training Bundle normally retails for $1,299, but TechSpot readers can get it on sale for $69, saving more than 90 percent off the usual price.

Note: TechSpot may receive a commission for sales from links on this post through affiliate programs.