Sonic Mania Plus dashes into stores July 17
Two familiar faces return as playable charactersBy Shawn Knight
Sega on Wednesday announced that Sonic Mania Plus, an expanded version of last year’s retro-inspired Sonic platformer, will arrive this summer.
Sonic Mania Plus builds on the success of last year’s release by introducing two new playable characters from earlier Sonic games – Mighty the Armadillo and Ray the Flying Squirrel (both appeared in 1993’s SegaSonic the Hedgehog arcade game). There’s also a new Encore mode that revamps familiar zones with new layouts and challenges, a new four-player option for Competition and Time Attack modes and ghost challenges for time trials.
Sega also dropped a new trailer for the game complete with animation from Tyson Hesse.
Sonic Mania Plus is up for pre-order as of writing for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch for $29.99. The retail version will include a 32-page collector’s art book, a reversible Sega Genesis cover and holographic packaging.
Those who already own the original digital version of Sonic Mania can pick up the new content via a $4.99 DLC that’ll also be available when Sonic Mania Plus launches in North American and European markets on July 17.