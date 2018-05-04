MoviePass’ one-movie-per-day theater subscription service exploded in popularity last summer when the company dropped the rate to a staggering $9.95 per month. That’s an incredible deal no matter how you slice it but the truth is, most of us aren’t interested or simply don’t have the time to hit up the theater every single day.

Sinemia, a MoviePass competitor, is well aware of this. According to CEO Rifat Oguz, the average person in the US sees just four movies per year.

On Friday, his company announced a series of new subscription plans designed to appeal to those that may not necessarily need an unlimited movie-going experience.

$4.99 per month - One ticket to any movie per month.

$6.99 per month - Two tickets to any movie per month.

$9.99 per month - Two tickets to any movie per month including 3D, 4D and IMAX formats.

$14.99 per month - Three tickets to any movie per month including 3D, 4D, IMAX formats.

Unlike MoviePass, Sinemia’s new offerings include advanced ticketing and seat selection as well as 3D, 4D and IMAX options. Do note that Sinemia's plans are billed annually.

From a purely financial standpoint, Sinemia’s $4.99 and $6.99 per month plans make a lot of sense if you know you aren’t the type to see more than one or two movies per month. The $9.99 and $14.99 per month plans are tougher sells when you’ve got MoviePass’ movie-per-day option although I suspect some will find value in the extra formats and advanced ticketing options.