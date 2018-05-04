Minecraft’s next major update, dubbed Update Aquatic, will mark Mojang’s last big effort to keep legacy console players up-to-date with the latest version of Minecraft.

Minecraft staff recently revealed that despite rumors to the contrary, players on PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PS Vita and Wii U will receive Update Aquatic… albeit a bit after the initial launch for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, mobile and Windows 10.

The team said they’d love to keep bringing new content to all players but the truth is, the older generation of consoles now makes up less than five percent of their active player base. As such, it was decided that focusing their efforts to support players where they play Minecraft the most would be best moving forward.

As the name suggests, Update Aquatic will add a host of aquatic-themed features to Microsoft’s popular sandbox video game including coral, kelp, dolphins, more types of fish, explorable shipwrecks, new water-based physics and more. There’s even a new weapon in the pipeline, the trident, to help keep you safe in the revamped ocean.

Minecraft’s Update Aquatic is scheduled to launch sometime this spring.