YouTube personality and mad scientist Colin Furze recently completed work on his homemade Hulkbuster, an exoskeleton used by Iron Man to battle Hulk. In typical Furze style, the Hulkbuster isn’t just a stationary movie prop – no, it’s a fully functional robot that stands more than 10 feet tall.

The bot, sponsored by eBay (in fact, all components used in the build were sourced from the auction site), features three hydraulic pumps, a flamethrower, a retractable helmet and more. Thanks to the hydraulics, Hulkbuster is incredibly strong (it’s able to toss Furze around like a ragdoll as you’ll see in the clip above).

My only question is, what on Earth do you do with something like this after the fact?

