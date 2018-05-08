Microsoft’s annual Build developer conference is on-going. Yesterday we had CEO Satya Nadella kicking things off with a 3+ hour keynote covering AI, Azure, Cortana, Business and Enterprise applications. Now on day 2 of the conference, it's Joe Belfiore's turn to talk all things Windows, he's Microsoft's VP for the Operating Systems Group. Watch live above.

Among the numerous announcements made at Build 2018 yesterday, Microsoft revealed that Windows 10 is now found on just under 700 million devices. A statistic that means the operating system has seen nearly 200 million extra installs in the last 12 months. Other stories to follow from Build 2018: