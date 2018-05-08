Equifax last September announced a massive security breach that compromised personal data belonging to more than 140 million US consumers.

The credit reporting firm said at the time that data accessed primarily included names, Social Security numbers, birth dates and in some instances, driver’s license numbers. Equifax further added that credit card numbers belonging to 209,000 consumers had been accessed, as had the dispute documents of approximately 182,000 people.

Now thanks to a recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, we’ve got a more complete picture of the extent of the hack.

In the filing, Equifax reveals that 146.6 million US consumers had their name and date of birth stolen while 145.5 million people saw their Social Security number fall into the wrong hands. Furthermore, address information belonging to 99 million consumers was swiped, as was the gender information of 27.3 million people, the phone numbers of 20.3 million people and the driver’s license numbers of 17.6 million consumers.

It didn’t end there, however, as 1.8 million people had their e-mail addresses taken, 97,500 had their Tax ID swiped and the driver’s license state information of 27,000 people was compromised.

Equifax also recently completed a manual review of the images uploaded by consumers to its dispute portal to scan for government-issued IDs. It found that government-issued IDs were present in thousands of images, the details of which can be found in the SEC filing.

Lead image via Getty Images