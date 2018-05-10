Lenovo has refreshed its IdeaPad lineup with the IdeaPad 330, 330S, and 530S. All are fully fledged laptops ranging from budget oriented on up to sleek multimedia handling machines.

At the start of the lineup is the budget-oriented IdeaPad 330. Weighing in at 4.6lbs and constructed from an ABS chassis, the entry level model is available is an array of colors. Platinum Grey, Onyx Black, Mint Green, Midnight Blue, Blizzard White, and Chocolate are available depending on screen size.

The IdeaPad 330 comes in 14, 15, and 17-inch variants. For each screen size, respective resolutions are 1366x768, 1600x900, and 1920x1080. Options for touch screens, fingerprint readers, and optical drives are available on select configurations.

In the most affordable 330 model, an Intel Celeron Dual Core N4000 can be found with integrated graphics. When moving up to the high end, an 8th generation Intel Core i7-8750H paired with a GeForce GTX1050 provides plenty of resources for casual gaming.

When portability is a concern, the IdeaPad 330S arrives as a slimmed down option in 14 and 15-inch sizes. Weight is reduced down to 3.5 pounds with a 0.7-inch frame depth. Smaller screen bezels, an aluminum lid, and 2-watt versus 1.5-watt speakers set the 330S apart from its chunkier sibling.

Should you desire more vibrance and an even thinner and lighter chassis, the IdeaPad 530S is the final option in the series. At just barely 3 pounds and 0.6-inches thin, the 530S is truly portable.

Upgraded 14-inch and 15-inch displays are 300-nits bright and available in 1920x1080 or 2560x1440 respectively.

To make the 530S as thin and light as it is, only solid state storage is present along side 8th generation Intel Core processors. Graphics options include the Nvidia MX130 or MX150 to make light gaming and handling of multimedia content a better experience.

All of the new IdeaPad laptops come standard with Windows 10 Home, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C 3.1, USB 3.0, HDMI, and 4-in-1 card readers. Rapid charge allows for an extra 2 hours of use from just 15 minutes of charging, making it easier to stay mobile and not tethered to a plug.

All new IdeaPad models will be available from Lenovo in May 2018 with pricing starting as shown below.

Lenovo IdeaPad 330, 330S, and 530S Pricing

IdeaPad 330 14" - $349.99

IdeaPad 330 15" - $249.99

IdeaPad 330 17" - $499.99

IdeaPad 330S 14" - $499.99

IdeaPad 330S 15"- $449.99

IdeaPad 530S 14" - $799.99

IdeaPad 530S 15" - $849.99