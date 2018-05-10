If, like me, you have a penchant for horror games, you’re probably looking forward to the arrival of Agony at the end of this month. To get you in the mood for a trip through “the most terrifying vision of hell in the history of gaming,” a new story trailer has arrived, and it’s about as graphic as one might expect.

Half the trailer is in black and white, which makes the whole thing even creepier. Going off the voiceover, it seems the player has been cast into the underworld and is fighting through hell to face the Red Goddess, who it’s hoped will return our hero to the land of the living.

As you might imagine, the trailer features plenty of blood, guts, nudity, and demonic sex. There are also several scenes of baby-like creatures being consumed by various monsters.

Last month, it was reported that the age-rating organizations felt Agony was a little too extreme. If Madmind Studio didn’t tone down some sections of the game, Agony would be rated AO (Adults Only) instead of M, which would mean no console release—one of the game’s Kickstarter promises. Thankfully for PC owners, Madmind is releasing an optional patch for the platform that disables the censorship changes within the game, allowing players to experience the uncut version. Xbox One and PS4 owners miss out on the patch as it isn’t possible from “a technical and legal point of view.”

In addition to the story mode, Agony features an “open challenge system” that randomly generates levels. We’ll discover just how gut-churning the game really is when it releases on May 29.