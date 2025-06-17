A hot potato: Now that people are no longer angry over Borderlands 4 possibly costing $80 (it's actually $70 for the standard edition), something else is causing plenty of outrage: the game's PC requirements. Asking for an RTX 3080 as the recommended GPU does seem excessive, and even the minimum specs are higher than expected.

Borderlands 4's system requirements on its Steam page are certainly higher than one would expect. Even the bare minimum requirements, where we usually see ancient and/or very low-end hardware, ask for at least an Intel Core i7-9700 or an AMD Ryzen 7 2700X, paired with a GeForce RTX 2070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT.

The additional notes state that a processor with a minimum of eight CPU cores is a requirement.

The recommended requirements are even worse. The 16GB system RAM goes up to 32GB, and that's only the start. The minimum processor is an Intel Core i7-12700 / AMD Ryzen 7 5800X, while the GPU is at least an RTX 3080 / RX 6800 XT.

According to the notes at this level, 8+ CPU cores are a requirement, as is a "12GB+" graphics card. It's also a storage-hungry game, asking for 100GB of free SSD space.

Borderlands 4 is another of the new wave of Unreal Engine 5-powered games, which often have demanding requirements. It will also feature Denuvo and Symbiote DRM, potentially affecting the performance even further.

Some Redditors say they can't understand the outcry, given that the RTX 3080 is five years old. But it remains a high-end card, and the top twelve most-popular GPUs on the Steam survey are from the xx50 and xx60 series. Moreover, 32GB for the recommended RAM is double the usual 16GB.

Borderlands 4 doesn't arrive until September 12 – on both Steam and the Epic Games Store on PC – so Gearbox could change the specs after some more optimization before then.

While the PC specs are causing consternation, fans of the series were pleased to learn that the potential $80 price tag, which many believed it would carry, never materialized. The base game is the usual $70, though you can always spend $100 on the Deluxe Edition or a whopping $130 on the Super Deluxe Edition.