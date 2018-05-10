The fight for net neutrality may be coming to an end soon. The FCC announced today that 2015's "open-internet" rules will officially be killed off on June 11. This news is no surprise, of course. The FCC already voted to remove the regulations back in December. However, many net neutrality defenders likely held out hope that a petition recently filed through the Congressional Review Act could reverse the commission's decision.

The petition will force the Senate to vote on whether or not they will reject the FCC's ruling.

Currently, those on the side of net neutrality only need one more Senate vote for the petition to make its way to the House. If it passes with a majority vote there, it will eventually need to receive a signature from President Donald Trump.

Barring a sudden change of heart on Trump's part, however, net neutrality is likely on its way out. This news that hasn't exactly been comforting for some of net neutrality's staunchest defenders.

FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel is one such individual. The commissioner has issued a statement today reinforcing her previous beliefs that net neutrality is essential and beneficial to the American public.

"The agency failed to listen to the American public and gave short shrift to their deeply held belief that internet openness should remain the law of the land," Rosenworcel said in the statement. "The FCC is on the wrong side of history, the wrong side of the law, and the wrong side of the American people."

