Apple CEO Tim Cook delivered the commencement address to the 2018 graduating class of Duke University on Sunday.

Cook touched on several key issues during his speech with topics ranging from climate change and inequality to never being content and not accepting the status quo. He also couldn’t resist taking a subtle jab at Facebook and its poor handling of user data.

“We reject the excuse that getting the most out of technology means trading away your right to privacy,” Cook said. “So we choose a different path, collecting as little of your data as possible, being thoughtful and respectful when it's in our care because we know it belongs to you.”

Cook himself graduated from Auburn University with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering in 1982 before receiving his Master of Business Administration from Duke in 1988.

