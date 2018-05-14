Adult content is fairly easy for most individuals to access in places like America, but some countries have taken steps to restrict public access to the material. One such location is the UK, to a degree.

Due to the country's approval of the Digital Economy Act (DEA) in 2017, the UK will soon be tightening regulations on pornographic website's mandatory age verification methods.

Under the upcoming DEA rules, if a pornographic website fails to properly verify the age of their visitors (or chooses to ignore the requirement entirely) they could face "stiff penalties" including fines, website blocks and more.

One such method of age verification could reportedly come in the form of a "porn pass," as reported by The Telegram.

Put simply, UK citizens may be able to visit a local newsstand to purchase a porn pass instead of being subjected to potentially privacy-compromising verification methods like MindGeek's AgeID system.

This would effectively allow users to keep their age information out of government or corporate databases if they so choose.

Of course, the process of publicly purchasing a porn pass could arguably be more embarrassing than other age verification methods, but it would likely be worth it for many individuals.

At any rate, UK citizens won't have to worry about these laws for some time. The Digital Economy Act's rules aren't scheduled to go into effect until later in 2018.