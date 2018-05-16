OnePlus at a media event on Wednesday showed off its flagship OnePlus 6 smartphone for the first time. The Chinese smartphone maker in the lead-up to the event positioned the device as a speed demon, going so far as to confirm more than a month ago that it would be powered by Qualcomm’s speedy Snapdragon 845 SoC mated to a generous 8GB of RAM.

Indeed, that promise came to fruition on Wednesday with the unveiling of the OnePlus 6 and a second, unexpected device in the OnePlus Bullets Wireless earphones.

The real star of the show, of course, is the new OnePlus 6. It packs a 6.28-inch notched display (2,280 x 1,080 resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio) coated in Corning Gorilla Glass 5 driven by the aforementioned Snapdragon 845 clocked at up to 2.8GHz with Adreno 630 graphics. It can be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.1 on-board storage although you can spring for as little as 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage should you choose.

Audiophiles will be happy to learn that the OnePlus 6 retains the 3.5mm audio jack. Around back, you’ll find a vertically-aligned and centered dual camera array consisting of a 20-megapixel primary sensor (Sony IMX 519) and a 16-megapixel secondary sensor (Sony IMX 376K) with OIS and EIS (a single 16-megapixel selfie cam graces the front of the device in the notch). Both rear cameras feature f/1.7 apertures.

Video can now be captured at up to 4K 60 frames per second and if you want to slow things down, you can grab clips at 480fps in 720p or 240fps in 1080p quality.

Aside from the new all-glass design and a few minor tweaks to OxygenOS (based on Android 8.1 Oreo), there really isn’t a whole lot else to say about the OnePlus 6. Its 3,300mAh battery features Fast Charge technology and it includes all of the wireless connectivity you’d expect in a modern flagship like NFC, Bluetooth 5.0 and so on. Wireless charging, however, isn’t in the cards.

The OnePlus 6 officially goes on sale worldwide on May 22 although you can scoop it up a day early at select pop-up stores. It starts at $529 for a model with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and tops out at $629 if you demand 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard space. Look for it in your choice of mirror black, midnight black or silk white (note the white model doesn’t arrive until June 5).

OnePlus’ new Google Assistant-ready earphones are built around aluminum shells and feature 9.2mm drivers. They’re also magnetic; put them together and they power off. When you pull them apart, they turn on and can even resume playing music where you left off.

The buds also feature Fast Charging technology, allowing for five hours of listening time with just a 10-minute charge using any standard USB Type-C cable. They go on sale June 5 priced at $69.