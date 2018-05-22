While it may sound counterintuitive, one of the best ways to take down a hacker is by employing another hacker. Trained to detect system vulnerabilities before they're exploited, ethical hackers are sought by companies in virtually every industry to keep their networks safe, and you can join their ranks with the Ethical Hacking A to Z Bundle.

Featuring more than 45 hours of cybersecurity training, this collection will get you up and running with the tools of the ethical hacking trade, including Kali Linux, Burp Suite, and NetHunter. You'll learn how to conduct penetration tests and recognize common hacking threats to keep networks safe, putting you on the right track to becoming a bona fide ethical hacker.

The Ethical Hacking A to Z Bundle was on sale for $79, but TechSpot readers can get it at a new price drop today, paying only $29.

Note: TechSpot may receive a commission for sales from links on this post through affiliate programs.