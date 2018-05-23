Electronic Arts and developer DICE on Wednesday hosted a live reveal event for the next entry in the popular Battlefield franchise.

As rumored, Battlefield V brings the action back to where it all started [in Battlefield 1942] – World War II. It’s described as the most immersive Battlefield experience ever and judging from the reveal, that certainly looks to be the case.

Battlefield V will feature a new multiplayer experience called Grand Operations, a new co-op mode called Combined Arms, a Majority Rule Conquest mode, Fortifications, iconic weapons and vehicles from the era and more.

EA also revealed that it is doing away with its Premium Pass meaning all future maps and modes will be free of charge. No pay-to-win here.

Additional details will undoubtedly trickle out in the coming weeks and months leading up to the game’s launch on October 19 (a deluxe edition arrives a few days earlier on the 16th). Fans can get their mitts on the title for the first time at E3 next month in Los Angeles.