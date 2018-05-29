Why it matters: If you’ve been waiting for a price dip to pick up a PlayStation 4 Pro, get ready for Sony’s Days of Play event, which is less than two weeks away. The yearly promotion offers excellent deals on consoles, peripherals, and games.

Last year Sony highlighted the event with a Gold PS4. This year Sony’s limited edition offering is a blue Days of Play PS4. The console is decorated with the iconic button shapes and the PlayStation logo in gold. It comes with a matching controller, a 1TB hard drive, and will retail for $300.

“For us, it’s all about thanking the fans — making sure they get the chance to play the latest blockbusters or enjoy completely new or enhanced experiences on PlayStation,” said Deputy President and Head of Global Sales & Marketing Jim Ryan in Sony's press release.

Most, but not all PlayStation hardware will be on sale. While the regular $299 PS4 will not be seeing a discount, you will be able to grab Pro model for $50 off the regular $399 price. It will also be a good time to pick up a spare controller as they will be discounted by $20 — DualShock 4 will be $40 (from $60) and Move motion controllers will go for $80 (from$100).

If you are a PlayStation Plus member, be sure to extend your membership during Days of Play. The normally $60/per year subscription will be knocked down to $50 during the event. Don’t worry that you are not due for renewal, paying for another year early just tacks that year on to the end of your current subscription.

The Days of Play would not be complete without a sale on games. Sony confirmed sale prices on several titles, but there will most assuredly be more sale prices found in the PlayStation Store during the event. So far the games that will for sure be seeing price cuts include:

Sony’s Days of Play starts a few days before E3 on June 8 and goes for 11 days through the 18th. The games will be available through the PlayStation Store. Hardware will be discounted through “select retailers.” However, Sony did not mention which retailers would be carrying the discount so keep your eyes out.