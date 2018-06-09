Something to look forward to: Respawn is one of several studios with Star Wars games in the works. Co-founder Vince Zampella stopped by EA's E3 presentation to share the name, release time, and a few admittedly vague details of its upcoming title.

Titanfall developer Respawn gave an impromptu unveiling of its new Star Wars game during EA’s E3 showcase. The studio’s co-founder Vince Zampella “just happened” to be sitting in the audience at the presser and was approached about some speculation regarding the project that is in the works. Zampella played it coy but did reveal a few teasing details including the name and a launch window.

The game will be called Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order. Zampella said it will be set during a “dark time” that falls between Episode III and Episode IV when the Jedi are being hunted. He also revealed that players would assume the role of a Jedi.

"It takes place during the dark times — trying to be a little vague here — but when the Jedis are being hunted."

The studio first announced the game last year. The project is being headed up by God of War’s Stig Asmussen and will be a third-person action title rather than an RPG like KOTOR, which to me is only slightly disappointing. However, BioWare seems to be working on that. It is still unclear if the game will contain any multiplayer elements.

When asked if Respawn would have anything more to show us at next year's E3, Zampella enthusiastically replied, "Oh yeah."

Respawn’s new game is only one of several Star Wars irons EA has in the fire. DICE, BioWare, Visceral Games, and Capital Games are also reportedly working on StarWars games for EA. Zampella said that Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order is slated for a 2019 Holiday launch.