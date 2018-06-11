Something to look forward to: Doom is arguably the most influential first-person shooter in history. A new entry in the franchise is no doubt a big deal, especially on the heels of 2016's excellent reboot. Details are scare but what we do know thus far seems promising.

Bethesda at its E3 showcase on Sunday announced Doom Eternal, a direct sequel to the franchise’s much-loved 2016 reboot. A release date wasn’t shared but we do know it is being developed by id Software and will feature both new and classic demons to slay using powerful new weapons and abilities.

Creative Director Hugo Martin said during the E3 showcase that for the past two years, it’s been inspiring to hear fans talk about what they’d like to see next. The Doom Slayer will be even more powerful, Martin confirmed, adding that there will be twice as many badass demons in the new game.

“You want to see Hell on Earth? We just teased it.”

The game will feature an all-new soundtrack from Mick Gordon, the Australian composer and sound designer whose work can be heard in hits like Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, 2013’s Killer Instinct reboot and the most recent Doom entry.

What they’re most excited about, Martin said, is showing some of the things gamers might not be expecting. Unfortunately, you’ll have to wait a bit longer for that as the first gameplay footage for Doom Eternal won’t be shared until QuakeCon 2018 on August 10.

A release date has not yet been provided, nor do we know what platforms it’s destined for.