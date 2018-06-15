Something to look forward to: There once was a time when laptops weren’t nearly as powerful as their desktop counterparts, but things have come a long way since then. Take Lenovo’s refreshed ThinkPad P52, for example. It can pack up to 128GB of DDR4 RAM, 6 TB of SSD storage, an eighth-generation Intel Xeon six-core processor, and a Nvidia Quadro P3200.

Most general users are unlikely ever to need such monstrous specs, which is why Lenovo is targeting the laptop at professionals who require an excessive amount of CPU power and RAM, such as developers and those creating virtual reality applications and games.

"With double the capacity of memory to 128GB and increased PCIe storage - the ThinkPad P52 is a necessity for things such as BIM on-the-go, animation and visual effects project storage, large models and datasets and real-time playback," said Lenovo. Those RAM options come in the form of 8/16/32GB non-ECC memory sticks and 8/16GB ECC memory sticks.

The ThinkPad P52 also features a 15.6-inch 4K touchscreen that boasts 100 percent coverage of the RGB color gamut, 10-bit color depth, and 400 nits brightness.

Connectivity options are just as impressive: dual Thunderbolt 3 ports that support external displays reaching 8K resolutions, three USB Type-A ports, HDMI 2.0 output, a 3.5mm audio jack, an Ethernet port, and an SD card reader. For security, there’s an IR camera for Windows Hello, a fingerprint reader, TPM 2.0 and even a cover for the 720p webcam.

All that hardware means the ThinkPad P52 is heftier than many laptops, measuring 14.86 x 9.93 x 0.96 inches and weighing around 5.4 pounds.

The new ThinkPad P52 mobile workstation launches later this month. No word yet on price, but expect to pay a premium for one of the fully decked-out machines.