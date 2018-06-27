In context: If previous years are any indication, the Galaxy Note 9 won't deviate from Samsung's formula very much. Expect a slightly upgraded (and bigger) version of the Galaxy S9 launched earlier this year.

Samsung on Wednesday sent out press invitations for its next Unpacked event. The media gathering will take place on Thursday, August 9, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The cryptic invite didn’t specifically mention the Galaxy Note 9 by name although it does feature an image of what appears to be an S Pen, the Note’s longtime partner in crime. Also of note (no pun intended) is the fact that the S Pen is yellow in the invite, perhaps alluding to new color options for the stylus and / or the handset itself.

Some are holding out hope that the Galaxy Note 9 will be Samsung’s first flagship to ship with a fingerprint sensor embedded under the screen but based on the latest intelligence, it seems unlikely. That distinction will likely go to the Galaxy S10 which is forecasted to arrive sometime early next year. The Note 9, meanwhile, will likely see the fingerprint sensor positioned on the rear of the device under the camera array.

Speaking of cameras, the Note 9 is expected to inherit the dual aperture setup from the Galaxy S9 and the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 that powers nearly every other 2018 Android flagship.

With the early unveiling, Samsung has the opportunity to get a significant jump on this year’s new batch of iPhones as those typically arrive in stores near the end of September.