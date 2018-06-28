Insight: Fallout 76 has been interpreted by many people to be many different things. According to Pete Hines, vice president of Bethesda Softworks, "this game is not what everybody expects or immediately jumps to." Perhaps these trailers will help steer conjectures in the right direction.

Bethesda Softworks has published a trio of videos featured in its E3 2018 showcase for Fallout 76. While most of the content may be familiar to diehard fans, there are some bits and pieces that haven’t been seen until now.

It starts with the Welcome to West Virginia Gameplay Video, a general overview of what you can expect from the vast virtual world and the game itself. In A New American Dream, Bethesda dives a bit deeper into the all-new Construction and Assembly Mobile Platform (C.A.M.P.) before highlighting the multiplayer element in You Will Emerge.

Fallout 76 is scheduled to arrive on November 14, 2018, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

