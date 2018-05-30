Something to look forward to: The last major RPG Bethesda released was Fallout 4, which hit the market roughly three years ago. It's unclear whether or not Fallout 76 will be their next major series entry or a spin-off of some sort, but Fallout fans are going wild over the possibilities on social media. We can expect to learn more about the game at Bethesda's E3 conference on June 10.

Bethesda Softworks' big E3 conference is on the way, and the company has been teasing some of their upcoming releases ahead of time to generate hype.

Earlier this month, Bethesda showed off Rage 2, a colorful and explosive sequel to the original Rage, which was initially released back in 2011. Now, the company has teased an entirely new game: Fallout 76.

Editor's note: New information about the nature of the game has been leaked, see more down below.

Information about the game is incredibly limited at the moment, but we have a few interesting bits of information to go off of. To begin with, in the teaser video, we're exposed to what appears to be the aftermath of a "Reclamation Day" celebration of some kind.

It's not clear what Reclamation Day is, but it could refer to the time when Vault dwellers are allowed to leave their home and explore the surface, effectively "reclaiming" the Earth in the aftermath of the nuclear apocalypse.

The next potentially-significant bit of information comes via Kotaku. Sources reportedly told the outlet that Fallout 76 would be a multiplayer or online game of some sort.

This claim is lent credence because Battlecry Studios (now known as Bethesda Austin) -- the team that was reportedly working on a hero shooter some time ago -- is developing the game alongside Bethesda Game Studios.

Finally, we know the game will release across all major consoles, including the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. There's no word regarding the possibility of a Nintendo Switch port.

Expect to hear more about the game and possibly see it in action at Bethesda's E3 conference on June 10.

Update: Kotaku's sources now claim Fallout 76 will be a survival-based, multiplayer RPG with quests and a story. Fallout 4's base building mechanic will also make its way to the game. Sources add that the game was initially prototyped as a multiplayer version of Fallout 4, with the goal of "envisioning what an online Fallout game might look like."