Why it matters: Retro gaming is red hot. SNK is doing itself a solid by recycling classic IP and bringing it to both longtime fans and a new generation that'll get the opportunity to discover gems for the first time.

Japanese video game company SNK Corporation’s 40th anniversary celebration continues with the recent announcement of a 40th anniversary collection for the Nintendo Switch.

The bundle, not slated to arrive in the US until November 13, can be pre-ordered for $39.99 from Amazon and GameStop. The full line-up of titles hasn’t been revealed although we do know that it’ll include hits like Ikari Warriors, Psycho Soldier, TNK III, Guerrilla War, Vanguard, Crystalis, P.O.W, Prehistoric Isle, Street Smart and Alpha Mission, just to name a few.

SNK said more games will eventually be announced. Entries from fan favorite franchises like Metal Slug , Samurai Shodown and King of Fighters weren’t mentioned although with more than four months to go before launch, there’s still plenty of time to expand the roster.

SNK earlier this year announced a miniature version of its Neo Geo console. The handheld, styled after the Neo Geo Multi Video System (MVS) arcade cabinet from 1990, features a 3.5-inch integrated display and comes pre-loaded with 40 classic Neo Geo games. It’s scheduled to launch on July 24 for 11,500 yen, or just south of $100.