In a nutshell: Sega has ported several classic console titles to Android and iOS over the years through its Sega Forever program, but the service was formally shut down in 2023. Sega is preparing to sound the final death knell and remove the last remaining games from the web although if you act quick, you should be able to preserve them for your personal collection.

The games in question include Crazy Taxi Classic, Golden Axe Classics (Golden Axe I, II, and III), Shining Force Classics (Shining Force I, II, and Shining in the Darkness), Sonic CD Classic, Sonic the Hedgehog 4 Episode II, Streets of Rage Classic, Streets of Rage 2 Classic, Super Monkey Ball: Sakura Edition, and Virtual Tennis Challenge.

Most of the titles were originally priced at a couple bucks each, or were supported by advertising. As Android Authority highlights, they did not all live up to their original counterparts or emulated versions, but having them on a mobile device is convenient.

Sega has since made each and every game free, and removed all of the optional in-app purchases. It's unclear how much longer they'll be available on Apple's and Google's app stores, so I would recommend grabbing any you're interested in sooner rather than later.

I plan to pick up the two Sonic games at minimum. I am especially jazzed about Sonic CD as I always wanted to try this one as a kid but never had the opportunity as the Sega CD was always out of reach.

Android Authority first became aware of the situation via an in-game popup on one of the affected titles. The message suggests the games could still be playable offline after they are discontinued, and instructs players to visit Sega's website for information on "more great Sega games."

If mobile isn't your jam, traditional emulation and classic mini consoles are readily available for the right price. Third-party marketplaces like eBay are also a great place to find original hardware and software – again, for the right price.