Why it matters: Sony looks to have another solid mid-ranger on hand with some compelling features like High-Resolution Audio that aren't often seen in this category. It's also notch-free and has a respectable battery although pricing will ultimately dictate how it performs on the market.

Sony on Wednesday welcomed a new member to its XA2 family of smartphones.

The Xperia XA2 Plus is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 630 octa-core mobile processor alongside either 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of local storage (expandable via microSD card slot). The 6-inch Full HD+ screen, coated in Corning Gorilla Glass 5, is the first in the line with an 18:9 aspect ratio, resulting in slightly slimmer bezels with no notch.

Around back is a 1/2.3-inch Exmor RS image sensor turning out 23-megapixel photos through an f/2.0 aperture, 84-degree wide-angle lens that’s capable of IOS 12800. A ¼-inch Exmor R sensor generates 8-megapixel, 120-degree super wide-angle snaps up front with an ISO range up to 3200 and an aperture of f/2.4.

Sony’s latest also offers High-Resolution Audio (LPCM, FLAC, ALAC, DSD), LDAC, DSEE HX and Bluetooth 5, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3,580mAh battery with Quick Charge technology. Google’s Android Oreo comes installed out of the box and yes, there is a 3.5mm headphone jack up top.

The new Xperia XA2 Plus will join the Xperia XA2 and Xperia XA2 Ultra in Sony's mid-range line-up, both of which arrived earlier this year. Look for it to go on sale next month in your choice of silver, black, gold and green color schemes. Pricing hasn’t yet been revealed.