Verizon and AT&T aren't the only cellular providers making changes to their unlimited plan offerings - now, Sprint is following suit.

Rather than simply raising the prices of their plans, though (as AT&T did in June), Sprint's approach is a bit more nuanced. The company will be splitting their current unlimited plan into two separate offerings.

The two new plans Sprint will offer have been dubbed "Unlimited Plus" and "Unlimited Basic." The Unlimited Basic plan is now effectively replacing Sprint's Unlimited Freedom plan at the same $60 single-line price point.

However, despite similar pricing, Basic does not offer the same service Freedom did. Indeed, it will now restrict video quality to 480p and reduce LTE hotspot usage from a whopping 10GB to 500MB.

If you want an experience similar to the old Unlimited Freedom plan, you're going to have to shell out some more money. For $70 a month, Unlimited Plus gives you 15GB of mobile hotspot data, "Full HD" video streaming at 1080p, and 10GB of roaming data in Canada or Mexico.

During times of network congestion, users of either plan will see their data speeds restricted - but only after 50GB of data has been used in a given billing cycle. This is an improvement over Unlimited Freedom's former 23GB data soft-cap.

It's worth noting that Sprint currently has a promotional deal in place that could knock the cost of the Plus plan down substantially. In an email to The Verge, a Sprint spokesperson claimed that if a customer brings in their own device or buys a new one, Sprint will reduce the Plus plan's monthly single-line price to $50.

At any rate, if you want to sign up for one of these new plans, you'll have to wait a bit longer; they won't be available until tomorrow, July 13.