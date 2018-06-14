AT&T isn't the only company making changes to its unlimited data plans. Verizon is following suit today, but the company is doing so in a slightly unorthodox manner.

Verizon is today putting an end to its "one-size-fits-all" family unlimited data plan philosophy, instead allowing customers to adopt a "mix and match" approach. This means that you'll be able to add different Verizon unlimited plans to the same account, allowing you to manage them all individually.

"People have told us what they want from their unlimited plan, and the bottom line is that they don’t like paying more for stuff they don’t need," said Verizon's Ronan Dunne. "Your kids may only need an unlimited plan to [deliver the basics], while you might demand more from your unlimited plan with premium features like HD video and 4G LTE mobile hotspot."

There may not seem to be much of a point to this option given the fact that Verizon only has previously only had two unlimited data plans -- "Go Unlimited" and "Beyond Unlimited" -- but that's changing today.

The company has introduced an entirely new, higher-end data plan called "Above Unlimited."

Above Unlimited has a 75GB soft data cap, meaning you'll be able to use up 75GB of full-speed, 4G data before your speeds may be throttled during times of network congestion. The plan also includes 500GB of Verizon Cloud storage and "5 TravelPasses" per month, with the latter allowing you to take your talk, text, and data allowances with you if you travel abroad.

Verizon's new plan will run you $95 for a single line, which is $10 more than its mid-tier Beyond Unlimited plan, and $20 more than the budget Go Unlimited plan.