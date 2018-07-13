In context: Ohlen joins a long list of others that have departed BioWare in recent memory including lead writer David Gaider, creative director Mike Laidlaw and general manager Aaryn Flynn. Two of the company's founders, Ray Muzyka and Greg Zeschuk, stepped away in 2012 to pursue other interests.

BioWare has said goodbye to one of its most veteran developers as James Ohlen recently announced his retirement from the Canadian game developer.

Ohlen, who had been with BioWare for 22 of its 23 years in business, said on Twitter that he loved his time with Anthem, Star Wars and Dragon Age but needs to take a break from the industry and work on something a bit smaller and more personal.

Ohlen may not be a household name but odds are, you’ve probably played some of the games he has worked on. In addition to the aforementioned projects, Ohlen was the lead designer for Baldur’s Gate, Baldur’s Gate II: Shadows of Amn and Neverwinter Nights.

As for what the future holds, Ohlen said he has been a Dungeons and Dragons fan since age 10 and wants to be part of it again. In pursuit of that dream, he is working with another creative director from BioWare – Jesse Sky – on a book called Odyssey of the Dragonlords, a hardcover sourcebook for the fifth edition of D&D.

His departure seems fitting as, according to Game Informer, BioWare founders Ray Muzyka and Greg Zeschuk originally heard about Ohlen due to his ties with the D&D community.