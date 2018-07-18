Something to look forward to: Sea of Thieves launched in March to mixed reviews from critics. The action-adventure game saw its first content update, The Hungering Deep, drop in May. Another update, Forsaken Shores, is likely to arrive in September.

The most substantial update yet to Sea of Thieves is just over the horizon, Microsoft and Rare have revealed.

Dubbed Cursed Sails, the new update will add skeleton crews that man their own ships, bringing an end to the guarantee that ships you encounter on the open seas are helmed by other players navigating the game world.

The decks beneath those masts may now be manned by skeletal marauders returned to the seas from their restless graves. All that sustains these grinning terrors is a thirst for battle that leads them to terrorize Outposts and call out defenders to face them on the tides...

Sea of Thieves is also getting a new ship type, the Brigantine, specifically tailored for a three-person crew and an Alliance system that encourages crews to band together in pursuit of their goals.

There will also be a time-limited campaign designed to introduce pirates to the update’s new elements. The three-week campaign will also feature a story-driven side quest that allows players to investigate the source of the skeleton crews.

The Sea of Thieves: Cursed Sails update is scheduled to drop anchor on July 31 for Windows 10 and Xbox One gamers as well as those who have access to it through Xbox Game Pass. Like the game’s earlier content updates, it’s free of charge to all who own the title.