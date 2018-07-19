Apple quietly updated their new 13" Touch Bar MacBook Pros with full Thunderbolt 3 connectivity
The devices' new processors paved the way for the changeBy Cohen Coberly
If you're an Apple fan, you were probably pleased when the company recently decided to upgrade their MacBook Pro device line-up. The devices, which hadn't seen much in the way of modern hardware in some time, finally received 8th-gen processors and improved keyboards.
However, that's not where the changes stopped, according to a recent MacRumors report. It seems Apple quietly snuck some additional upgrades into their 13-inch Touch Bar-equipped MacBook models - specifically, in the form of two more Thunderbolt 3 ports. This is quite an upgrade over the devices' former, significantly slower ports.
To be clear, Apple's 2016 and 2017 13-inch Pro models did have Thunderbolt 3 connectivity - but only on one side of the device, or two ports in total. This was primarily due to the bandwidth limitations of the devices' old 7th-gen Intel processors.
Now that those processors have been upgraded substantially, the 13-inch Pros' total PCI Express lane count has increased from 12 to 16, allowing for up to 40Gbps transfer speeds.
These port tweaks will undoubtedly be a nice boon for new MacBook Pro owners, so it seems unusual that Apple hasn't publicized the changes in a more significant way.
Regardless, if you want to snag one of the new 13-inch Touch Bar Pro devices for yourself, the cheapest model will run you about $1,799.
Image courtesy Digital Trends