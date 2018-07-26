Highly anticipated: We’re only a couple of weeks away from Samsung’s Unpacked event in Brooklyn, New York, where it’s set to reveal the Galaxy Note 9. In the runup to the unveiling, the company is releasing a trio of teaser videos to increase the hype around its next flagship.

Each 30-second video will be posted on Samsung's YouTube channel at 8 am ET every morning. The first of these focuses on battery life and the nightmare that is running out of juice while away from home. “Battery can’t keep up? A lot can change in a day,” reads the video’s tagline, as the owner does all he can to keep the phone working, before finding that his battery pack is also flat.

The clip appears to confirm rumors that the Galaxy Note 9 will come with a 4,000mAh battery. Personally, I love my Galaxy Note 8, but do find that its 3,300mAh battery is often completely dead after a day of moderate use. Boosting this to 4,000mAh should allow heavy users to squeeze a full day out of the handset, thereby addressing one of the complaints aimed at its predecessor.

Don’t be surprised to see one of the other two videos cover what is said to be an all-new S Pen, which is rumored to have Bluetooth functions and act as a camera clicker and music controller.

Samsung’s Unpacked event takes place on August 9 but expect to learn more about the Note 9 from the teaser videos over the next few days.