What just happened? Slack boss Stewart Butterfield today announced that his company would be acquiring and discontinuing competitor Atlassian's communication apps, Stride and HipChat. This acquisition is the beginning of a long-running "strategic partnership" between the two companies. Atlassian and Slack will be working together to migrate the former's userbase to the latter's chat platform.

The day has finally come: one of the most prominent workplace communication solutions out there, HipChat, is being discontinued, along with its would-be successor Stride.

This news comes from Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield, who today tweeted that HipChat/Stride owner Atlassian would be killing off both IPs.

So, why did Slack's boss break this news before Atlassian? Slack is acquiring both IPs, to "better support those users" who choose to migrate. Both companies will work together to make sure the transition is as "simple and painless" as possible.

The whole situation is a bit unusual. Based on the way Butterfield has worded his tweets, Slack isn't acquiring Atlassian as a company - just its two largest projects.

Atlassian's own announcement refers to the situation as a "strategic partnership" rather than a purchase or takeover. However, it's not clear how Atlassian will contribute to this partnership in the long-run without any communication products of its own.

Is Atlassian exiting the communications market for good, or will it return in the future with a better product? As of writing, we can't say for sure, but Atlassian's statement seems to indicate a firm "no" to the latter question.

"Stride was a bold project, and we’re very proud of the product we created and the team that created it," Atlassian's VP of Product Management Joff Redfern said in an announcement. "Over the past year, however, the market in real-time communications has changed pretty dramatically. And throughout that change, one product has continued to stand out from the others: Slack."

The overall takeaway here seems to be that Atlassian has faced too much competition from Slack, opting to throwing in the towel as a result.

However, Atlassian won't be walking away empty-handed. In addition to any proceeds it earns from the sale of HipChat and Stride, the company is making a small but "symbolically important" investment in Slack.

If you or your company currently uses HipChat or Stride, don't panic. Atlassian sent out emails today notifying its users that HipChat won't be discontinued until February 15, 2019, which should be plenty of time to find an alternate communication solution.

If you do decide to switch to Slack, the company has a helpful "migration hub" to ease the transition.