Why it matters: By putting older original content into syndication, Netflix is generating yet another stream of revenue without the expense of production. It also gives the platform yet another avenue to introduce itself and its content to new users.

Comedy Central has signed an agreement with Netflix to bring animated dark comedy series BoJack Horseman to its platform.

BoJack Horseman premiered on Netflix in August 2014. It revolves around the self-titled character (voiced by Will Arnett), a legendary yet fatally flawed former ‘90s sitcom star that has been trying to “find his way through a muddle of self-loathing, whisky and failed relationships.” Along with sidekick Todd (Aaron Paul) and agent / former girlfriend Princess Carolyn (Amy Sedaris), BoJack prepares to stage a comeback.

The agreement gives Comedy Central the exclusive linear television rights to all current seasons of the Netflix hit. It also includes the rights to the upcoming fifth season of the show which premiers on Netflix on September 14.

BoJack is one of the first Netflix originals to break free from the platform’s exclusivity and find its way to other distributors. Because Netflix did not secure distribution rights to some of its early original programming, it’s possible that other shows like House of Cards and Orange Is the New Black could also find their way into syndication.

Season one of BoJack Horseman debuts on Comedy Central on September 26 at 10:30 p.m. Eastern following the season 22 premiere of South Park. Select episodes will also be available to stream on Comedy Central’s website and the CC app.