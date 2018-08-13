Why it matters: If nothing else, Campfire could help improve Google’s public image as it relates to playing nice with others in the industry. Just last month, if you recall, Google was hit with a $5 billion fine by the EU for antitrust violations in Android. Demonstrating that Chromebooks can run Windows would certainly be a good look for Google right about now.

Google may soon allow select users to dual-boot Windows 10 on their Chromebooks through a feature codenamed Campfire. Think of it as the Google equivalent of Apple’s Boot Camp.

XDA Developers earlier this year found a mysterious project on the Chromium Git. They’ve been following it ever since and recently discovered that the Alt OS the project references is Windows 10. Best yet, the feature isn’t just an internal side project but rather, intended for public release.

Campfire won’t require fiddling around with Developer Mode in Chrome OS or flashing firmware, making it easy and safe for consumers of all technical levels to use.

The one major downside to Campfire adoption, it appears, is storage capacity. The publication says target devices will need at least 40GB of free space – 10GB for Chrome OS and 30GB for Windows 10. For Chromebooks with 16GB or 32GB of soldered eMMC storage – and there are a lot of them in the wild – it sounds as if they’ll be out of luck.

Google could unveil the feature at its upcoming Pixel 3 hardware event.