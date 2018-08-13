Sony has denied cross-platform play between PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox consoles on several occasions, which has frustrated gamers of all stripes.

Sony's stubbornness regarding cross-console play has affected numerous popular games, including Fortnite, Ark: Survival Evolved, and Rocket League.

It seems Bethesda is growing tired of Sony's antics now, though. The company's senior VP of marketing, Pete Hines, said in an interview with Game Informer that cross-console play for the upcoming Elder Scrolls: Legends card game will be "non-negotiable."

"[The Elder Scrolls Legends] is a strategy card game that encompasses both single and multiplayer," Hines said. "It is our intention in order for the game to come out, it has to be those things on any system."

Pete Hines could be referring to the recent spat between Nintendo and Sony, which involved the latter blocking Fortnite's PS4 players from using their game accounts on the Switch.

When asked if Bethesda is prepared to abandon Legends' PS4 release if Sony doesn't play ball, Hines said the following:

"We continue to talk to all of our platform partners. But those [terms] are essentially non-negotiable. We can't be talking about one version of Legends, where you take your progress with you, and another version where you stay within that ecosystem..."

Though Hines stopped short of outright saying so, it certainly sounds like Bethesda is willing to sacrifice PS4 sales in exchange for flawless cross-platform play.

This is a bold move, but it may not pay off. In theory, Bethesda needs Sony a lot more than Sony needs Bethesda.

The Elder Scrolls: Legends is likely only a drop in the bucket for Sony, whereas Bethesda may be ignoring the revenue it could earn from one of the most popular consoles on the market.

Image courtesy Game Informer