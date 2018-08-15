The big picture: T-Mobile's Un-carrier initiative has had a tremendous impact on the wireless industry and I think most would agree that this latest move addresses an area that all carriers can improve upon.

T-Mobile on Wednesday unveiled its latest Un-carrier move: revamping terrible customer service.

Dubbed Team of Experts, the initiative strives to deliver better customer service by putting automation on the backburner. When you call Team of Experts, you’ll speak to real people – no automated robots or phone menus. T-Mobile promises that these people – local experts in your area – will be able to help solve your issue without bouncing you around to department after department.

Team of Experts is available to all T-Mobile postpaid customers right now, free of charge. The enhanced customer service experience is also being expanded to business and public-sector customers as well. To get in touch with someone, simply dial 611 from your T-Mobile phone or message from the T-Mobile App or iMessage using Apple Business Chat.

T-Mobile also announced that customers can score a free one-year subscription to Pandora Plus. To scoop up the offer, simply grab a code from the T-Mobile Tuesdays app on Android and iOS on August 28.

What’s more, T-Mobile has partnered with Live Nation to offer its customers exclusive access and perks at concerts across the country. From discounted tickets and access to sold-out shows to priority lines and exclusive concessions, it’s all available exclusively to T-Mobile customers. Keep an eye on the T-Mobile Tuesdays app for offers starting August 21.