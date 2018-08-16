Why it matters: For busy working professionals, large families, the elderly or folks with disabilities, grocery delivery is a dream come true that’s well worth the small fee.

Kroger, the US’ largest supermarket chain by revenue, has launched a self-driving grocery delivery pilot program in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Along with technology partner Nuro, Kroger is launching the pilot out of a single Fry’s Food Stores (the location at 7770 East McDowell Road). From today, customers can place their delivery orders using the Fry’s Food Stores mobile app or online at their website and select an available time slot.

Orders can typically be scheduled for same-day or next-day delivery, we’re told. There’s a $5.95 flat fee for delivery with no minimum order amount imposed.

Nuro eventually plans to use its custom R1 driverless vehicle for delivery purposes although initially, it’ll employ a fleet of self-driving Toyota Prius vehicles with a safety driver aboard.

Walmart is also testing a delivery service of sorts. In partnership with Alphabet company Waymo, the big box retailer aims to test a shuttle service that brings Phoenix shoppers to their local Walmart to collect their online grocery orders. Having your order arrive curbside is far more convenient, however.

A wider rollout for Kroger’s delivery service hasn’t been announced.