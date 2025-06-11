Something to look forward to: Robotaxi services are widely seen as the next major breakthrough in transportation, with Alphabet-owned Waymo already expanding its self-driving taxi operations across several US cities. Now, Elon Musk has announced that Tesla is finally ready to launch its long-awaited autonomous cab service in Austin, Texas, later this month.

Replying to an X user asking about when public rides would begin, Musk said the launch date is "tentatively" set for June 22, but the actual timing could change because Tesla is "being super paranoid about safety." He also added that the first fully driverless Tesla trip – from the factory floor to a customer's home – is scheduled for June 28.

Tentatively, June 22.



We are being super paranoid about safety, so the date could shift.



First Tesla that drives itself from factory end of line all the way to a customer house is June 28. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 11, 2025

The announcement came just hours after Musk shared a short video showing Tesla's driverless cars operating on public roads in Austin. The black Model Y SUVs featured in the clip had "Robotaxi" painted in white on their sides and appeared to have no human driver behind the wheel.

Musk had previously stated that Tesla would launch a robotaxi pilot in Austin this June but did not specify an exact date. He also said the initial rollout would be limited to 10 to 20 Model Y SUVs until the futuristic CyberCab enters production next year.

If the initial launch goes smoothly, Tesla plans to rapidly expand its self-driving fleet and roll out services in Los Angeles, San Antonio, San Francisco, and several other cities.

In an interview with CNBC last month, Musk revealed that Tesla will use geofencing to ensure the robotaxis stay within areas deemed safest for autonomous navigation. This technology will also enable the company to remotely monitor the fleet, helping to safeguard passengers and other road users.

Austin has become a hotspot for robotaxi testing in the US, with several companies operating driverless cabs in the city. While Alphabet's Waymo already offers commercial rides to paying customers, Amazon's Zoox began testing its autonomous vehicles there last year. However, unlike Waymo, Zoox still employs human drivers behind the wheel and does not provide commercial services.

Tesla's upcoming launch of its self-driving cab service comes after weeks of drama, including a very public fallout between Musk and President Donald Trump. The company also experienced nearly a 50 percent drop in sales in Europe last April amid backlash over Musk's actions as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).