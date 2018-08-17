Why it matters: Lian Li is known for producing some of the best all-aluminum cases the industry has ever seen. It's latest offering, however, trades in the aluminum for cheaper materials to reach a more affordable price point.

Lian Li is returning to its roots while simultaneously catering to current trends with its latest computer chassis.

The Lian Li Lancool One is a mid-tower style case that supports up to E-ATX motherboards. There are seven primary expansion slots as well as two additional vertical spots for those who want to show off their video card through the tempered glass side panel window.

The case can also entertain four 2.5-inch SSDs and two 3.5-inch hard drives and has front-mounted I/O ports for USB 3.1 Type-C, standard USB 3.0 and HD audio. Both air and liquid cooling accommodations are welcomed with room for fans and radiators at the front, up top and in the rear.

True to Lian Li’s heritage, you do get brushed aluminum albeit only on the front panel (they had to keep costs down somehow); the rest of the chassis is made of SECC steel and painted black. The Lancool One weighs 8.25 kilograms, or just north of 18 pounds, and as with most cases these days, comes outfitted with a customizable RGB LED light strip.

The Lian Li Lancool One is available as of writing from Newegg for just $89.99 (or $99.99 if you want the addressable LED strip).