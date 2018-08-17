If you’ve ever shopped for a high-quality watch, you know how expensive a luxury timepiece can be.

That’s exactly the frustrating situation that inspired three college friends from San Diego, California to create Vincero Watches four years ago. With a mission to deliver affordable, luxurious watches in a market where single watches often cost in the thousands, they were committed to doing something entirely different — and they certainly have. In honor of their fourth birthday, Vincero is having their largest sale of the year with up to 25% savings.

Even Vincero’s manufacturing process is innovative. All watches (yes, 100%) are vetted through a scrutinous quality control process and therefore produced in small quantities. Before a Vincero watch ever arrives at your door, it is individually evaluated for quality, ensuring you’re investing in a piece that will last for years to come.

Vincero believes watches have the power to instill confidence in the wearer — and they create their unique watches with that spirit in mind. Take a look at their collection of bold, statement-making watches here and take advantage of this rare sale. It only comes around once a year, so don’t wait.

This is a sponsored post brought to you in collaboration with Vincero Watches.