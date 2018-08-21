Something to look forward to: Life is Strange, the episodic story of two teenage girls—one of whom has the power to rewind time—became a well-deserved hit when it arrived back in 2015. Following last year’s ‘Before the Storm’ prequel, Life is Strange 2 is set to arrive next month, and developer Dontnod has just released the full trailer.

While Life is Strange 2 is a follow-up to the original, it features a whole new cast and different location, meaning no Max, Chloe, or Arcadia Bay. Instead, the story follows 16-year old Sean Diaz and his 9-year-old brother, Daniel, who are running away from their Seattle home to their family’s hometown of Puerto Lobos, Mexico, following a tragic incident involving a police officer.

As with the previous titles, expect a heavy focus on the dramatic story and characters along with numerous tough decisions that affect how things play out.

2017’s Life is Strange: Before the Storm lacked the original’s time-traveling mechanic, but it appears that some form of supernatural powers will make a return. The game is also being released across five episodes, the first of which will arrive on September 27 and can be preordered here.

"The game will this time focus on brotherhood alongside the need to guide and educate your younger brother whilst simultaneously coming of age yourself," writes Dontnod. "As with previous games in the series, Life is Strange 2 will tackle a host of issues that all of us can identify with and that will cause moral dilemmas and require much soul searching. These themes come together most powerfully in the way Daniel will develop depending on the lessons you teach him and the role model you decide to be."

It's hoped that Life is Strange 2 will be a return to form for Dontnod. The developer’s last major game, the action RPG Vampyr, received mixed reviews.

If you’re interested in Life is Strange 2, check out the free The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit playable teaser to get you in the mood, or, if you don’t care much for spoilers, watch the first 20 minutes of episode 1 below.