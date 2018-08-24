Bottom line: If given the choice (and assuming your PC is capable of running it with all the eye candy on), it’d be tough to choose a console version over the PC counterpart.

Activision has dropped a new Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 trailer highlighting PC-exclusive footage and features.

The Treyarch-developed title on PC will offer ultrawide and multi-monitor support as well as uncapped framerates and 4K resolution support. The game is also designed for mouse and keyboard play, we’re told, and offers extensive control customizations.

Activision says gameplay and gunplay have been balanced for the PC experience but didn’t elaborate on what exactly that means. Creative director and co-studio head Thomas Wilson offered the following when speaking with PC Gamer earlier this month:

“There's a lot of options that players can tweak, such as FOV. One thing we tried to do also is to try to match the mouse sensitivity to games like Overwatch and Destiny 2, both other Battle.net games. That way, there's a natural transition if you're used to playing on Battle.net.”

The Blackout (battle royale mode) open beta for PC begins September 15 on Battle.net. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 launches on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on October 12.

