Google has been the latest tech company to spark the ire of President Donald Trump. Today, the President posted two tweets accusing the tech giant of manipulating search results to cast his presidency in a disfavorable light.

Specifically, the President claimed Google results for "Trump News" came from "National Left-Wing Media," which he believes is an attempt on the company's part to censor and hide information from conservative voices.

Trump also claimed in his tweets that the situation "will be addressed," though he didn't elaborate further - perhaps he is considering policies that would lead to the regulation of Google and other similar search engines.

The tweets in question appear to have been deleted as of writing, but some tech-savvy individuals chose to archive them ahead of time.

Naturally, Trump's claims are a bit dubious. It's not unreasonable to think that a Silicon Valley tech company like Google would have a left-leaning bias, but their algorithms are complex and heavily driven by user input, no matter what said user's political beliefs may be.

Google's search algorithms will tailor their results to the content they think you want to see, for better or worse. If President Trump tends to click on content that comes from so-called "Fake News Media" outlets, Google's technology might start to boost such articles to the top of his search results in the future.

Google's official statement on the matter is as follows (via CNBC):

When users type queries into the Google Search bar, our goal is to make sure they receive the most relevant answers in a matter of seconds. Search is not used to set a political agenda and we don't bias our results toward any political ideology. Every year, we issue hundreds of improvements to our algorithms to ensure they surface high-quality content in response to users' queries. We continually work to improve Google Search and we never rank search results to manipulate political sentiment.

Only time will tell if Trump truly intends to take action against Google, or if he's merely blowing off steam.