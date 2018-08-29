Something to look forward to: You might be a hardcore gamer with an expensive chair and multi-monitor setup, but if you want something truly spectacular that combines all these elements and more into one unit, check out the Predator Thronos gaming chair from Acer.

The Thronos stands nearly five feet tall, weighs over 485 pounds, and features a steel design. The interior is made up of an ergonomic seat that not only reclines to 140 degrees but also vibrates in time with the gameplay—it even comes with a footrest.

The motorized chair also features an enormous overhanging arm that can fit three 27-inch monitors—all sold separately. Large portions of the chair, particularly the arm, feature glowing Predator logos, so being a fan of the brand would definitely be an advantage for wannabee buyers. You can also integrate a Predator tower desktop into it, though it’s not clear where it would sit, and there's a space for your keyboard and mouse to rest.

“The all-new Predator Thronos reimagines the gaming chair for a new level of gamer,” said Acer. “It puts the gamer in the game through deep impact vibration, where the chair vibrates upon in-game impact. Integrated with a Predator PC and triple Predator monitors plus gadgets, the Thronos becomes more than a gaming chair—it’s a gamer’s cave.”

This isn’t the first gaming cockpit, of course. Similar products have been around for a while now, including the MWE Labs Emperor Workstation, though the Thronos is certainly one of the more advanced models to arrive.

Acer didn’t say when the Predator Thronos will be available or how much it will cost. Based on other companies’ gaming thrones, don’t be surprised to see a price point somewhere around $5000. It’s being shown off at IFA, so we could find out more at the event.

Masthead image credit: Mashable