Something to look forward to: Jaybird has refreshed a pair of wireless earbuds that are set to arrive in September. The X4 sport wireless earbuds come with enhanced waterproofing as well as better ear fins and tips for a more comfortable fit.

Long before the dawn of AirPods, Jaybird has been around building wireless earbuds for athletes and working out at the gym. Today the X3 earbuds go by the wayside to make room for the X4.

Jaybird's X4 earbuds retain the same rated battery life with 8 hours of play time. For those that really work up a sweat or want to go running through the rain, IPX7 compliance makes the X4 earbuds capable of submersion in water. However, they still cannot be used when swimming.

Also like the previous generation, the X4 acts as a Bluetooth headset. You can take phone calls and make use of the built-in omnidirectional microphone.

Inside the box, there are a variety of ear tips and fins as well as a carrying pouch and charging cable. Two sizes of soft tips and foam comply tips are included alongside three sizes of ear fins. It might have been nice to see Jaybird upgrade to a USB-C cable instead of their proprietary cable that clips to the inline controller.

Customization options are plentiful with the X4. Wearers can choose to route wires over or under their ears. A new quick cord cinch makes it easy to leave the cord loose around your neck or tight against the back of your head.

In terms of sound quality, it is not very evident how much has changed. Jaybird continues to offer an app that allows for end users to customize their audio experience. However, knowing that the standard Bluetooth SBC codec is used, expect audio quality comparable to many other existing earbuds.

On the plus side, Jaybird is introducing the X4 at exactly the same price that the X3 launched at. For $129.99, the X4 can be pre-ordered now with general availability coming in September.