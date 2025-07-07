In a nutshell: Canadian hardware maker Ploopy is now accepting pre-orders for its latest input device. The Ploopy Knob is a 3D-printed, open-source rotary encoder featuring a high-precision sensor that runs QMK firmware. Or put another way, it's a multi-purpose dial controller for your computer.

The Ploopy Knob comes fully assembled, and is ready to use right out of the box on Windows and Linux computers. While technically also compatible with macOS, the manufacturer notes that Apple's operating system does smoothing for input devices automatically which interferes with the Knob's code.

As a result, pixel-by-pixel high-resolution scrolling doesn't work on macOS – instead, you get staggered scrolling in noticeable "steps."

The Ploopy Knob is powered by a Raspberry Pi RP2040 microcontroller clocked at 125 MHz and utilizes an AS5600 magnetic sensor with 12-bits of position resolution and a 1,000 Hz polling rate. Ploopy used the RP2040 in several of its other products including the Ploopy Headphones and the Ploopy Trackpad. According to the company, the Knob can detect rotational changes as small as 1/10th of a degree.

The dial measures roughly 2.2 inches by 0.67 inches, and weighs 1.1 ounces. Its 3D-printed construction and open-source design mean you can create replacement parts as needed or print an entirely new chassis in any color you choose.

While flexible and cost efficient, the 3D-printed shell doesn't afford the sort of fit and finish you'd get with a professionally manufactured device from a high profile brand like Logitech or Razer – just something to be aware of.

It's ideal for scrolling horizontally in spreadsheets, vertically through lengthy documents, and to control media in your favorite player. The Knob could also come in handy in video editing apps or similar programs where repetitive back-and-forth action is common. And because the Knob's firmware is customizable, it could be used in scenarios that Ploopy hasn't even thought of yet.

The Ploopy Knob is available to pre-order now priced at $49.99 Canadian, or around $37, and all of the open-source material is available on GitHub.