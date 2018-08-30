Highly anticipated: All eyes will be on Apple as it unveils refreshed products for the 2018 holiday season and beyond. We've got a pretty good idea of what to expect but as always, there could be a surprise or two in store.

Apple has sent out press invitations to its annual iPhone media event. This year’s gathering will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, on September 12 (a Wednesday). The event will begin promptly at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time.

Apple’s invitation features the tag line “Gather round” with a large circle, likely a reference to the shape of its new headquarters.

The tech giant is expected to unveil three new iPhones at the event: a 5.8-inch device with an OLED display, a 6.1-inch handset with an LCD screen and a 6.5-inch iPhone with an OLED panel. We’re also expecting two new iPad Pros, a new entry-level MacBook and a launch date for Apple’s wireless charging mat. New Apple Watches with larger screens are also said to be on the docket.

That’d make for an awfully busy day so it’s entirely possible that the iPads and MacBook could be reserved for a separate event in October.

If previous years are any indication, Apple’s new iPhones could go on sale the following week, perhaps on September 21. Apple usually streams its event live online but if you are unable to tune in, we’ll have coverage of the day’s events right here on TechSpot.