Why it matters: With new hardware across many of its product lines, Apple is prepping for another stellar holiday season - perhaps its most lucrative yet.

Apple is widely expected to launch three new iPhones next month but according to a recent report from DigiTimes, that’s only the tip of the iceberg.

The publication claims Apple will finally announce the launch date for its wireless charging solution, AirPower, at the iPhone media event. The multi-device charging mat was first unveiled during last year’s iPhone showcase but multiple technical hurdles have kept it sidelined ever since.

Apple’s wireless charging mat is expected to cost between $161 and $193 which is roughly in line with a recent report from Chinese outlet Chongdiantou.

DigiTimes says Apple has also prepped two new iPad Pro modes, one with a 12.9-inch display and another with an 11-inch screen. The latter device will replace the existing 10.5-inch iPad Pro, we’re told, and both will include a newly-designed 18W power adapter with USB Type-C connectivity for faster charging.

If true, it means Apple would enter the fourth quarter with four iPad models on offer: the two aforementioned units, the existing 9.7-inch entry-level iPad and the iPad mini 4. There are no plans to update the current iPad mini, the publication notes.

DigiTimes also touched on Apple’s upcoming entry-level MacBook. The device was originally set to launch in Q4 2017 but due to delays with Intel’s 10nm manufacturing process, was pushed back. The publication says Apple has since changed the design of the system to accommodate Intel’s 14nm Kaby Lake architecture. Industry sources say it’ll be priced at $1,200.

As always, it’s worth reiterating that you should take rumors like this with a grain of salt, especially considering DigiTimes’ track record has been hit or miss over the years. That said, nothing in the report seems too outlandish and the data lines up with what we’re hearing from other sources so we're pretty confident in sharing it.