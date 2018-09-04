Why it matters: From the many multi-player modes and Firestorm battle royale to single-player War Stories and the post-launch Tides of War, Battlefield V looks to have no shortage of content.

EA on Tuesday published a new trailer for Battlefield V that highlights several of the game’s modes including battle royale – or as it is now officially known as, Firestorm.

The mode will feature 16 teams of four that “fight it out to become the last squad standing” in the largest Battlefield map ever created. While 64-player mayhem will no doubt be fun, it is a bit disappointing that there aren’t any other squad size configurations (presumably, at least, based on EA’s wording).

EA describes it as a sandbox filled with destructible buildings, weaponry and vehicles.

The six-and-a-half-minute video also highlights the game’s eight multiplayer modes – Final Stand, Airborne, Breakthrough, Domination, Frontlines, Team Deathmatch, Conquest Assault and Conquest. There will also be four single-player War Stories at launch – Prologue, Nordlys, Tirailleur and Under No Flag – with a fifth called The Last Tiger to be added post-launch.

EA last month announced it was pushing the launch of Battlefield V back by a full month. Originally scheduled to arrive on October 19, the game will now land on November 20 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC in order to give the developer more time to tweak the game based on user feedback. The real reason for the delay, however, is to avoid being sandwiched between the releases of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and Red Dead Redemption 2.

The early access open beta starts today for those that have pre-ordered the game along with EA Access and Origin Access subscribers.